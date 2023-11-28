Person taken to hospital after crane collapses at construction site in Edinburgh

Two people were treated by paramedics after a crane collapsed and crashed into a building at a construction site in Edinburgh.

A video shared on X, formerly Twitter, shows the arm of the crane lying on top of new-build apartments currently under-construction on Steads Place in Leith.

The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) initially reported that it had taken a patient to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, but have now confirmed that two people were treated at the scene following the collapse, which happened just before 9.30am on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Emergencies services are in attendance at Steads Place in Edinburgh after a crane collapsed at a building site.

“There are road closures in place at Leith Walk and Pilrig Street. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.”

