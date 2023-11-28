News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crane collapses and smashes into building at construction site as two people treated by paramedics

Person taken to hospital after crane collapses at construction site in Edinburgh
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 28th Nov 2023, 10:42 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 13:13 GMT
Two people were treated by paramedics after a crane collapsed and crashed into a building at a construction site in Edinburgh.

A video shared on X, formerly Twitter, shows the arm of the crane lying on top of new-build apartments currently under-construction on Steads Place in Leith.

The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) initially reported that it had taken a patient to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, but have now confirmed that two people were treated at the scene following the collapse, which happened just before 9.30am on Tuesday.

Two people were treated by paramedics after a crane collapsed and crashed into a building at a construction site in Edinburgh.

Emergency services are at the scene and Leith Walk and Pilrig Street have been closed to traffic. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Emergencies services are in attendance at Steads Place in Edinburgh after a crane collapsed at a building site.

“There are road closures in place at Leith Walk and Pilrig Street. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 9.29am today to attend an incident in Leith, Edinburgh. We dispatched two ambulances and our special operations team (SORT) to the scene and have treated two patients at the scene.”

