Edinburgh crime: 36-year-old woman threatened and robbed by two men in dark clothes near canal in Broxburn
Police are on the hunt for two thugs who threatened and robbed a woman in West Lothian.
The 36-year-old was walking along the canal footpath near to Fergusson Road in Broxburn at around 9.30pm on Wednesday, November 22, when she was approached by unknown men. The pair threatened her before fleeing the scene with her personal belongings. They made off on foot along the footpath in the direction of Lychgate Lane.
The first man is described as being white, around 40 years old and 5ft 8in to 5ft 10in in height. He is described as being of skinny build with short dark hair. At the time of the incident he was wearing a black hat, black puffer jacket, a white t-shirt and black jeans. He spoke with a Scottish accent.
The second man was dressed in all dark clothing and was around 5ft 6in or 5ft 7in tall.
Detective Constable Chris Watson, of Livingston Police Station, said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who believes they may have seen or heard a disturbance in the area to get in touch. Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2005 of 23 November, 2023, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”