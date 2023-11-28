Police at the scene are asking the public to avoid the area

Edinburgh trams have advised passengers that trams will only operate between Edinburgh Airport and Haymarket yards following a ‘non tram related incident’ this morning.

It is understood that the ongoing disruption was caused after a crane collapsed near Steads Place this morning.

Edinburgh Trams wrote in a social media post: “Due to a non tram related incident, police have closed Leith Walk. Trams will be running between Edinburgh Airport and Haymarket yards. Ticket acceptance is in place with Lothian Buses.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said on social media: “Emergencies services are in attendance at Steads Place in Edinburgh after a crane collapsed at a building site. There are road closures in place at Leith Walk and Pilrig Street. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.”

Earlier today at around 7.30am the tram operator announced that a tram fault in the Leith area meant trams would only operate between Edinburgh Airport to Haymarket yards, forcing passengers to complete their journey by bus. Passengers were then warned to expect ‘extended wait times’ after the fault was restored. However tram closures are now back in place due to the incident involving the crane.

It comes after trams running between Ocean Terminal and Newhaven were suspended last week after engineers detected a ‘potential fault’ on overhead line equipment. Passengers using this section of the service can use their tram tickets on Lothian Bus services to complete their journey or connect with the rest of the tram network. Tram tickets will be accepted on Lothian Bus services 16 and Skylink 200 between the Ocean Terminal and Newhaven stops.

To keep up to date with further announcements you can visit Edinburgh Tram’s social media platforms.