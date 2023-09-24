News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Police appeal after robber threatens post office staff and makes off with cash

An employee was threatened by a young man who made off with a two-figure sum of cash.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 24th Sep 2023, 15:04 BST
Detectives are appealing for information after a post office in Edinburgh was robbed on Sunday, 24 September, 2023.

A member of staff at Milton Road West Post Office was threatened by a man who came in at around 7.20am and demanded he hand over cash. The member of staff was not injured during the incident but police said he had been left ‘badly shaken’.

The robber then left the premises with a two-figure sum before making off in the direction of Duddingston Park and heading north towards the crossroads of Duddingston Road. He is described as a white male, late teens to early 20’s, 5’7” to 5’8” and of slim to medium build.

The suspect was wearing a two-tone black and grey hooded zipper top, light blue Nike Joggers with a white motif on the left thigh, black and white Nike trainers, and was carrying a cross-body black ‘man bag’.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait from Edinburgh Division CID said: “The member of staff has been left badly shaken by this incident and it is vital that we trace the person involved.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have seen the suspect in the surrounding area before or after the robbery this morning to please get in touch.

“We would also urge any motorists with dash-cams who were nearby to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance to our enquiries.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0788 of Sunday, 24 September, 2023. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”