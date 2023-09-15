The man ran off across the tracks but was caught and arrested.

A man has been arrested after becoming threatening and abusive to staff and members of the public at Edinburgh Waverley.

Transport police chased the man at the busy station, after he ran away from them and across the tracks. The incident happened between 7.30pm and 8pm on Saturday after the passenger on board the Plymouth to Edinburgh Cross Country Service realised he had missed his stop.

British Transport Police officers met the train at Edinburgh Waverley station and were speaking with the man before he ran off across the tracks. When officers caught up with him he resisted arrest and was taken to custody.

The man ran from officers across the train tracks

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 759 of September 9.