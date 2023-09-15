News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Edinburgh crime: Waverley Station incident sees man arrested for threatening and abusive behaviour

The man ran off across the tracks but was caught and arrested.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 15th Sep 2023, 12:03 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 12:03 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested after becoming threatening and abusive to staff and members of the public at Edinburgh Waverley.

Transport police chased the man at the busy station, after he ran away from them and across the tracks. The incident happened between 7.30pm and 8pm on Saturday after the passenger on board the Plymouth to Edinburgh Cross Country Service realised he had missed his stop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

British Transport Police officers met the train at Edinburgh Waverley station and were speaking with the man before he ran off across the tracks. When officers caught up with him he resisted arrest and was taken to custody.

Most Popular
The man ran from officers across the train tracksThe man ran from officers across the train tracks
The man ran from officers across the train tracks

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 759 of September 9.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.