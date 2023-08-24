Authorities believe the man pictured may have information to assist them

British Transport Police have launched an investigation following an assault on a train travelling from Edinburgh Waverley to North Berwick.

Police say the incident occurred on Tuesday, April 18 at around 5:30pm and are urging anyone with information to come forward. Officers are looking to identify a man who may be able to assist their enquiries.

The man is described as white, bald, over 6ft tall and aged between 30 and 50. They added he possibly speaks with an Eastern European accent. At the time of the incident the man was wearing a black hooded top, black puffer jacket, black trousers, black shoes and was carrying an orange carrier bag.

Officers believe that the male shown in the images may have information that could assist them and would urge the male or any members of the public who recognise him to contact police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact British Transport Police by text on 61016 or calling them on 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 2300043533.