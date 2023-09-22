News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Edinburgh crime: Police arrest 28-year-old man in connection with early morning robbery on Leith Walk

Police said the incident took place around 4.50am on Leith Walk
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 11:42 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 11:42 BST
A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged early morning robbery in Edinburgh.

The incident took place on Leith Walk at around 4.20am on Thursday, September 22.

Several police vehicles rushed to the scene and the man was later arrested and charged.

He is due to appear in court on Friday.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police were called to a report of a robbery on Leith Walk around 4.20am on Thursday, 21 September, 2023.

“A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, 21 September, 2023.”