A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged early morning robbery in Edinburgh.

The incident took place on Leith Walk at around 4.20am on Thursday, September 22.

Several police vehicles rushed to the scene and the man was later arrested and charged.

He is due to appear in court on Friday.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police were called to a report of a robbery on Leith Walk around 4.20am on Thursday, 21 September, 2023.