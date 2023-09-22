Edinburgh crime: Police arrest 28-year-old man in connection with early morning robbery on Leith Walk
Police said the incident took place around 4.50am on Leith Walk
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged early morning robbery in Edinburgh.
The incident took place on Leith Walk at around 4.20am on Thursday, September 22.
Several police vehicles rushed to the scene and the man was later arrested and charged.
He is due to appear in court on Friday.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police were called to a report of a robbery on Leith Walk around 4.20am on Thursday, 21 September, 2023.
“A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, 21 September, 2023.”