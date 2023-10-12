News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: police release images of a man who may be able to assist their enquiries into deliberate Midlothian fire

The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning on August 2, 2023
By Neil Johnstone
Published 12th Oct 2023, 15:36 BST
Police Scotland has released images of a man who may be able to assist with an enquiry into a wilful fire raising that took place in the outskirts of Edinburgh during the summer.

The fire which is believed to have been started deliberately occurred on Wednesday 2 August 2023 in Midlothian. The incident happened between 1am and 5am on Edmonstone Road, Danderhall.

Police are now urging the man pictured and others who may know him to come forward to aid their investigation into the fire.

Midlothian fire: Police say the man pictured may be able to assist enquiries into a wilful fire raising that took place on Edmonstone Road, Danderhall during August 2023. Photo: Police ScotlandMidlothian fire: Police say the man pictured may be able to assist enquiries into a wilful fire raising that took place on Edmonstone Road, Danderhall during August 2023. Photo: Police Scotland
Detective Constable Marion Anderson, of the Criminal Investigation Department, said: “I would urge the man in the images or anyone with information relating to him to contact us as he may have information which can assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0492 of 2 August, 2023. Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.