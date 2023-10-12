The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning on August 2, 2023

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police Scotland has released images of a man who may be able to assist with an enquiry into a wilful fire raising that took place in the outskirts of Edinburgh during the summer.

The fire which is believed to have been started deliberately occurred on Wednesday 2 August 2023 in Midlothian. The incident happened between 1am and 5am on Edmonstone Road, Danderhall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are now urging the man pictured and others who may know him to come forward to aid their investigation into the fire.

Midlothian fire: Police say the man pictured may be able to assist enquiries into a wilful fire raising that took place on Edmonstone Road, Danderhall during August 2023. Photo: Police Scotland

Detective Constable Marion Anderson, of the Criminal Investigation Department, said: “I would urge the man in the images or anyone with information relating to him to contact us as he may have information which can assist with our enquiries.”