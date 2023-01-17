News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Police seize two large machetes and Class A drugs after raid on property in Wester Hailes

Police say further enquiries into the matter are ongoing following Monday’s raid

By Gary Flockhart
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 2:08pm

Two large machetes and Class A drugs have been seized by police after a raid on a property in a residential street in Edinburgh.

Acting on a tip off, officers raided a house on Harvesters Way, Wester Hailes, on Monday, January 16.

As well recovering two machetes, police also discovered a quantity of heroin, valued at a low three-figure sum, inside the property.

Officers raided a house on Harvesters Way, Wester Hailes, on Monday, January 16 after being tipped off by community sources. Photo: Police Scotland
Police Scotland later released pictures of the deadly weapons, which they say will now be destroyed.

Chief Inspector Mark Hamilton, Area Commander for South West Edinburgh, said: “On the afternoon of Monday, 16 January, 2023, police executed a drugs search warrant at a property on Harvesters Way, Edinburgh.

“A quantity of heroin, valued at a low three-figure sum, and two machetes were recovered. Further enquiries into the matter are ongoing and we would like to thank members of the community for information which led to this recovery.”

