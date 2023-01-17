Two large machetes and Class A drugs have been seized by police after a raid on a property in a residential street in Edinburgh.

Acting on a tip off, officers raided a house on Harvesters Way, Wester Hailes, on Monday, January 16.

As well recovering two machetes, police also discovered a quantity of heroin, valued at a low three-figure sum, inside the property.

Officers raided a house on Harvesters Way, Wester Hailes, on Monday, January 16 after being tipped off by community sources. Photo: Police Scotland

Police Scotland later released pictures of the deadly weapons, which they say will now be destroyed.

Chief Inspector Mark Hamilton, Area Commander for South West Edinburgh, said: “On the afternoon of Monday, 16 January, 2023, police executed a drugs search warrant at a property on Harvesters Way, Edinburgh.

