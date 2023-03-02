Edinburgh crime: Police share images of man after serious assault in Greenside Place near Edinburgh Playhouse
Police have released images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with a serious assault in Edinburgh city centre. A 28-year-old man was hospitalised after the incident, which happened in Greenside Place, outside the Edinburgh Playhouse, at around 12.30am on Monday, January 23.
Police have now released an image of a man they are hoping to talk to in relation to the assault. He has been described as white, around 30 to 40 years old and of medium build. He was wearing a multi-coloured hooded top and dark-coloured jeans.
Constable Euan Murray of Gayfield Police Station said: “A 28-year-old man was treated for serious injuries as a result of this incident. We would ask that the man in the images or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch as soon as possible.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0103 of 23 January 2023. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.