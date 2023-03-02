Police have released images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with a serious assault in Edinburgh city centre. A 28-year-old man was hospitalised after the incident, which happened in Greenside Place, outside the Edinburgh Playhouse, at around 12.30am on Monday, January 23.

Police have now released an image of a man they are hoping to talk to in relation to the assault. He has been described as white, around 30 to 40 years old and of medium build. He was wearing a multi-coloured hooded top and dark-coloured jeans.

Constable Euan Murray of Gayfield Police Station said: “A 28-year-old man was treated for serious injuries as a result of this incident. We would ask that the man in the images or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with a serious assault near Edinburgh Playhouse