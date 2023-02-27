An audience member was taken to hospital after being injured mid-way through the performance.

The matinee show on Saturday, February 25 was halted at the start of Act Two when staff were made aware of the medical emergency. The show was stopped shortly after 4pm, with reports the lead actor walked off stage after being informed of the incident. Emergency services, including an ambulance, arrived at the theatre at around 4.30pm. An announcement was made at 5.20pm, informing audience members the show would not re-start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ticket holders for the Saturday matinee performance will be contacted by the Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG), the company which owns Edinburgh Playhouse.

Emergency services were called to Edinburgh Playhouse after a production of the Bodyguard was stopped due to a medical emergency.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Playhouse said: “Due to a serious medical emergency at the start of Act 2 during The Bodyguard matinee on Saturday 25 February there was a show stop. On assessment of the injury it became necessary to cancel the remainder of the performance. Any ticket holders who booked via ATG Tickets will be contacted directly.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 16:09 on 25 February 2023 to attend an incident at the Edinburgh Playhouse. Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad