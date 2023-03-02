A Fife man described as a “narcissistic predator” has been jailed for committing sexual and violent offences against women and children over a period of 23 years. James Cunningham was sentenced to 12 years at the High Court in Livingston on Thursday, March 2, and placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely for serious sexual and violent offences.

The 56-year-old assaulted women and children in Fife between 1985 and 2008, police said. He was reported to officers in 2019 and an investigation was launched. Cunningham was arrested and found guilty at court on Friday, February 3, 2023.

Detective Constable Ross French said: “Cunningham is a narcissistic predator who has refused to admit his guilt and has shown no remorse for his despicable crimes. I want to commend the victims for the strength they have shown throughout this investigation and trial. My thoughts remain with them and I hope that this sentencing brings them some comfort and helps them move forward.

James Cunningham was sentenced at Livingston court for offences against women and girls (Photos: Police Scotland/Google)