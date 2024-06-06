Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Davies appeared from custody at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month where he pleaded guilty.

A convicted double rapist who exposed and fondled himself in front of two female prison guards has had his lengthy jail term extended.

Tobias Davies was seen masturbating while lying on his bed naked from the waist down when the guards opened up his cell door at HMP Edinburgh in August last year.

Davies, 37, failed to stop the solo sex act and was described as “not in any rush to cover himself” when challenged by the disgusted officers.

Davies appeared from custody at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month where he pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual activity in the presence of two female guards at HMP Edinburgh on August 26 last year.

Fiscal depute Chelsea Martin told the court one officer was carrying out checks on prisoners and gave a warning to Davies she was opening his cell door.

Ms Martin said: “[The officer] observed the accused lying on his bed and was naked from the waist down touching himself in full view. He did not appear to be in any rush to cover himself. She said the accused did not say anything and continued to touch himself.

“[The officer] closed the door in response to what she had witnessed.”

Ms Martin said a second female guard was unaware what her colleague had seen and also opened Davies’ cell door and “observed him holding his genitals”.

The fiscal added: “The witness said when the accused was challenged he did not apologise.”

Victoria Good, defending, said her client had been punished twice by the prison authorities following the incident by being placed in a segregation unit and having a parole hearing postponed.

Ms Good added Davies is now hoping to be transferred to an English prison in the near future and his earliest release date is November 2028.

Davies returned to the court for sentencing this week where Sheriff Julius Komorowski said a concurrent sentence would be “inappropriate” given the serious nature of the offence.

The sheriff handed the beast a nine month jail term that will run consecutively to his current sentence and also gave him an extended sentence of 12 months.

Davies was sentenced to a 10 year extended prison term in 2021 after he was found guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh of attacking and raping two women.

He assaulted one victim by seizing her by the hair, dragging her, pouring water on her and throwing a mobile phone at her head and kicking her body at an Edinburgh flat in 2018.

He also sent her messages, images and videos, threatened her with violence and sent threatening and abusive messages to her mother.

Davies was also found to have assaulted and raped a second woman in Midlothian on various occasions between December 2016 and December 2017.