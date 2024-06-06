Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He left his own mother blind in one eye

A man who left his own mother blind in one eye following a savage attack on her has been jailed for 16 months.

Jonathan Kempston repeatedly punched mum Dorothy Tough to the face during a violent argument in the family home in Edinburgh last year.

The brutal assault left Mrs Tough lying in a pool of blood on her kitchen floor and suffering from a ruptured left eyeball. Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told the 71-year-old victim has lost the sight in her eye following the attack.

Kempston, 41, pleaded guilty to assaulting his mother to her severe injury, permanent disfigurement and permanent impairment when he appeared at the capital court last month.

He returned to the dock for sentencing on Thursday where Sheriff Gillian Sharp said due to the “level of violence involved there is no alternative to a custodial sentence”. Sheriff Sharp sentenced Kempston, of Leith, to 16 months in custody.

A victim impact statement from Mrs Tough was read out in court stating she had to have three operations to her eye following the attack by her son. She said she has “adjusted well” to the disability but has to wear an eye patch when out in public.

The pensioner added she also “copes very well with everyday duties” and the hardest part of the incident is having no contact with her son.

Previously fiscal depute Susan Dickson said Mrs Tough had returned from a shopping trip and an argument had erupted between the pair at around 11am on September 7 last year.

Ms Dickson said the pensioner “has little recollection as to what happened to her” and the “next recollection [she had] was lying on the ground” in her kitchen.

The fiscal told the court Mrs Tough believed she had lost consciousness for a short time and when she came round she had “blood running down her face” from an injury to her left eye.

Mrs Tough then asked her son “Did you hit me Jonathan” and he was said to have walked out the room.

After contacting a neighbour the police were called to the address where officers discovered “a pool of blood in the kitchen floor and a broken plate”.

Kempston was found in his bedroom and he told police: I knew this was coming.”

During a police interview Kempston told officers” “I can’t believe my emotions when I fight with my mum. I just reacted. I admit what I did - it was horrible.”

