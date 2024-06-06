Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The two pets were euthanised after the horror attack.

An Edinburgh woman has revealed she had her hand chewed off in a horror XL Bully attack.

The 26-year-old woman had previously rescued the two dogs but was savagely attacked by the pair when they turned on her at a flat at the capital’s Academy Street on May 16 this year.

The seriously injured dog owner was rushed to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for urgent treatment and the two pets - named Storm and Cee - were euthanised following the sickening incident.

The woman posted shocking details of the attack on her social media page stating her hand was ripped off by the dogs.

The woman revealed her hand was “detached completely”and if her partner had not intervened she “wouldn’t be here today” and is “lucky to be alive”.

She added she had rescued the two XL Bullies - one weighing 57kg and the other 48kg - just months before they turned on her and said the attack was “out of the blue”.

The woman’s message reads: “Just want to clear a few things up and put my story across, the truth. not what papers are printing or Facebook statements from ‘family’.

“Yes, I did get attacked from my two dogs, Storm and Cee, I rescued back at the start of 2024. Yes it was vicious. I’ve had to have plastic surgery to reattach my hand, skin grafts, intensive care and I’m still in the hospital trying to recover the best way to get home to my family.

“Clearing up the bull**** lies as usual cause people just need the attention. My two bullies where (sic) the most beautiful, loving and loyal dogs and what happened was out the blue and I couldn’t be more devastated about loosing (sic) them like this.

“But I’m lucky to be alive,. If [name redacted] wasn’t there I wouldn’t be here today, I can’t wait to get home to him and the kids.

“Everyone can have their own opinions but I no (sic) I’ve no lost an arm and a leg, my hand was detached completely yes but thankfully after hours they’ve managed to reattach my hand but I’ve still got a long road.

“My dogs where never abused or starved, Storm was 57kg, Cee was 48kg. All dogs fed twice a day. Imagine having over 100kg ripping you apart, thinking I’m going to die.”

Following the incident, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.15am on Thursday, 16 May, 2024 officers were called to reports of a person having been attacked by two dogs within a property at Academy Street, Leith.

“Emergency services attended and a 26-year-old woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by ambulance with serious injuries.

“On Friday, 17 May, 2024, the two dogs were euthanised. Enquiries remain ongoing.”

The attack on the woman took place just weeks after ownership of the breed was subjected to strict new controls in Scotland, in line with England and Wales, following a series of incidents across the UK.

Owners of the breed now risk a fine for failing to muzzle the animals and keep them on a lead in public under rules which took effect in Scotland in February.

The abandonment, breeding, exchanging or selling of the dogs has also been banned, with penalties of up to £5,000 imposed for a breach.