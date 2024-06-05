Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes paid to man who died in a crash in Edinburgh on Saturday

The grieving family of a man killed in a car crash have paid tribute to the “much loved husband, father and grandfather.”

John Fairgrieve, 75, died on Sunday following the incident in Edinburgh on Saturday. Police were called to reports of a single vehicle crash on the A1 at the Newcraighall junction at around 9am on June 1.

Mr Fairgrieve, who was driving the silver Ford C-Max car, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he later died.

His family have released the following statement via Police Scotland: "While we’re grateful that no one else was injured in the incident, we’re deeply saddened by the loss of a much loved husband, father and grandfather.

"We would like to give our thanks to all the emergency services for the care and support they provided and also to those that stopped to help at the scene.”

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

Road Policing Sergeant Louise Birrell said: “Our thoughts remain with John's family and friends as they continue to try to come to terms with what has happened. We’ll support them and keep them updated as our investigation progresses.

"We would like to thank the members of the public who stopped at the time to help Mr Fairgrieve and those who have come forward with information so far.

"We're keen to speak to anyone else who saw what happened or has dashcam footage from the area around the time.”