An Edinburgh knifepoint robber who terrified shop workers has been jailed (Credit: John Devlin)

Damon Frail struck a number of shops and businesses across Edinburgh between August 27 and September 7 2021.

The 33-year-old was armed with a knife and mainly targeted young women working alone before escaping with his loot on a bike, Glasgow High Court heard.

Frail returned to the court on Thursday (September 15), having previously pleaded guilty.

Lord Mulholland said: "The victims should be commended for their calmness when dealing with you. They should be safe to go their work. You are a menace to the public...you should expect no leniency."

Prosecutor Derick Nelson said Frail first targeted Tanz Tanning in Canonmills, where the 25 year-old employee feared she would get stabbed.

Frail pocketed around £200 and told the worker: "You touch that phone and I will be back in five minutes. I am not kidding you."

He next tried to steal from Sonya Moore hairdressers in Telford Road two days later. On August 31, he robbed the Candyland sweet shop in the Gorgie area.

Just 24 hours later, Frail stole more cash from the Indigo Sun salon in Davidson Mains. The same day, he struck at another Tanz Tanning branch in Meadowbank, racing off on his bike.

On September 2, a young assistant was left in "terror" after he held up the Booze and Vape shop in Morningside.

He told her: "Do not touch your phone for 10 minutes. There is someone outside watching." The worker believed he may have got his hands on £1,000.

Frail next targeted two RS McColl shops in Drylaw and Restalrig on September 3 – stealing cash at one of them.

Two days later, he returned to the same Indigo Sun tanning salon in Davidson Mains he raided earlier. A worker was left in tears as Frail took money and ripped a phone from a wall.

On September 6, he robbed the Balkan Bulgarian food store in Inverleith. Frail’s final target was an Esso garage in Drylaw the next day, stealing money and smashing an assistant's mobile phone.