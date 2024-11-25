An Italian school teacher sexually assaulted a Ryanair stewardess as a plane was about to land at Edinburgh Airport.

Sebastian Russo, 39, was travelling on the flight from Krakow in Poland to the Scottish capital when he touched the cabin crew member on the behind while she was attending to another passenger.

Russo, who gave an address in Hyndland, Glasgow, is an Italian national and is currently employed as a science teacher at a high school in the Czech Republic.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told the teacher was flying into Scotland to spend the Christmas holidays with his mother on December 21 last year.

Sebastian Russo, 39, pictured outside Edinburgh Sheriff Court. | Alexander Lawrie

Solicitor Anna Mackay said her client had been drinking alcohol on board the flight and he had “inexplicably” sexually assaulted the female steward by touching her bottom.

Ms Mackay added Russo was “absolutely mortified” at appearing in court on the sex charge and that he and his partner were expecting their first child together.

He returned to the dock for sentencing today, Monday, November 25, where Sheriff John Cook fined him £940 and placed him on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

Sheriff Cook said: “There are a number of aggravations to this charge firstly it was an assault in the course of the victim’s employment and secondly the locus was on board an aircraft.

“The contact in this case was fleeting and albeit the complainer was stressed she was able to carry on with her duties in spite of that.”

The court previously heard Russo was on board the flight as it prepared to land in Edinburgh when he placed his hand on the buttocks of the Ryanair employee while she was speaking to a passenger.

The assault was described as “a firm touch but not a grab” and Russo was arrested by police officers after the aircraft had landed at Edinburgh Airport.

The Crown accepted not guilty pleas to charges of Russo behaving in an abusive, disorderly and insulting manner towards cabin crew by shouting, swearing, screaming, failing to obey instructions and acting in an aggressive manner, and to being drunk on board the same flight.