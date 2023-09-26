News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Teenager, 19, arrested in connection with early morning robbery at Edinburgh post office

The incident took place on Edinburgh’s Milton Road early on Sunday morning
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 26th Sep 2023, 09:39 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 09:41 BST
A teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged robbery at an Edinburgh post office.

The incident took place at Milton Road West Post Office just after 7.20am on Sunday, September 24.

A 19-year-old man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday (September 26).

A teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery at a post office on Milton Road West in Edinburgh.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait said: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance with our enquiries.

“There has been increased police patrols in the area, to provide reassurance to the local community."