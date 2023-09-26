Edinburgh crime: Teenager, 19, arrested in connection with early morning robbery at Edinburgh post office
The incident took place on Edinburgh’s Milton Road early on Sunday morning
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged robbery at an Edinburgh post office.
The incident took place at Milton Road West Post Office just after 7.20am on Sunday, September 24.
A 19-year-old man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday (September 26).
Detective Inspector Kevin Tait said: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance with our enquiries.
“There has been increased police patrols in the area, to provide reassurance to the local community."