The incident took place on Edinburgh’s Milton Road early on Sunday morning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged robbery at an Edinburgh post office.

The incident took place at Milton Road West Post Office just after 7.20am on Sunday, September 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 19-year-old man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday (September 26).

A teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery at a post office on Milton Road West in Edinburgh.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait said: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance with our enquiries.