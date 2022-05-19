Edinburgh crime: Teenager found with £10,000 worth of Class A drugs in Fountainbridge

An Edinburgh teenager has been charged after being found in possession of Class A drugs with a potential street value of £10,000.

By Gary Flockhart
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 5:58 pm

The 18-year-old male was arrested after officers came across him near the city centre.

Officers patroling in Fountainbridge on Wednesday stopped the teenager and carried out a search, during which a number of Class A items were found.

He was charged with drugs supply offences and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

In a post of social media on Thursday afternoon, Edinburgh Police said: “Local officers carrying out patrols in the Fountainbridge area yesterday (18/05) arrested an 18 y/o man who was found in possession of Class A drugs with a potential value of £10,000.

“He was charged with drugs supply offences and will appear at Edin Sheriff Court at a later date.”