Edinburgh crime: Teenager remains in hospital after being stabbed in Stenhouse Avenue West

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 12:03 GMT
A teenager is in hospital after he was chased by a group of boys and stabbed in an Edinburgh street.

At around 9pm on Sunday, December 22, police received a report of a 16-year-old man being stabbed in Stenhouse Avenue West after being chased by a gang.

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information after a 16-year-old man was stabbed in Stenhouse Avenue West | Google Maps

Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital for treatment. Officers have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and are gathering relevant CCTV footage from in and around the area.

Police are now appealing for information following the serious assault of a teenager in Edinburgh.

Detective Sergeant Kim Tennant said: “The motive for this attack is unknown and it’s imperative we trace those responsible. I am asking people with information to contact us. If you have doorbell recording equipment or dash cams, please check the footage as it could have captured vital images which could assist us in identifying those responsible for this attack.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3168 of December 22.

