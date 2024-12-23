Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager is in hospital after he was chased by a group of boys and stabbed in an Edinburgh street.

At around 9pm on Sunday, December 22, police received a report of a 16-year-old man being stabbed in Stenhouse Avenue West after being chased by a gang.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital for treatment. Officers have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and are gathering relevant CCTV footage from in and around the area.

Detective Sergeant Kim Tennant said: “The motive for this attack is unknown and it’s imperative we trace those responsible. I am asking people with information to contact us. If you have doorbell recording equipment or dash cams, please check the footage as it could have captured vital images which could assist us in identifying those responsible for this attack.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3168 of December 22.