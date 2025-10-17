Three men have been arrested in Edinburgh following police raids connected to a series of housebreakings across Scotland.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three men have been arrested following investigations into a slew of housebreakings and thefts across Scotland. The arrests come after the investigation led to Police raids on three porperties in Edinburgh on Thursday (16 October).

The offences, which occurred in the Fife, Stirling, Glasgow and West Lothian areas, took place between 26 September and 1 October, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 35-year-old man was arrested from Ferry Road, a 20-year-old man was arrested from Wester Drylaw Drive. Both have been charged in connection with several offences, including housebreaking, vehicle theft and road traffic offences.

One of the men was arrested at a property on Ferry Road. | Google Maps

The men are due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Friday, 17 October, 2025.

A 17-year-old male was arrested from Broomhouse Grove in Sighthill. He was charged with theft and released to appear at court at a later date.

Police Scotland thanked the local community for their assistance with the enquiries - alongside thanking officers. The force said that these crimes caused the victims to “question the safety and security of their own homes”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant John Irvine said: “Crimes of this nature have a serious impact on the victims, causing them to question the safety and security of their own homes, and I would like to commend the work of the officers investigating this crime series.

“I would also like to thank the various local communities for their assistance with our enquiries to date and reassure the public that any reports of criminality will be investigated thoroughly by Police Scotland.”