Three men have been jailed after pleading guilty to running a county drug line between London and Edinburgh.

Michael Orguns, 24, Harrison Kimpembe, 27 and Kalil Nuur, 20, all from London were sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday (January 13) after previously pleading to drug supply offences concerning £130,000 worth of heroin and crack cocaine. Police said the drugs were recovered in Edinburgh between April and October, 2021 .

Michael Orguns was recognised by the court as being in control of the drug line and principal member of the group, and was sentenced to five years and three months. Harrison Kimpembe was sentenced to five years and Nuur, who has not been pictured, has been sentenced to three years and nine months imprisonment.

Michael Orguns and Harrison Kimpembe have been jailed over a county drug line between Edinburgh and London

Detective Sergeant David Wright said: “We welcome the conviction of these three men and this significant recovery of controlled drugs and subsequent conviction sends a strong message to those who deal drugs in our communities. We are committed to identifying and disrupting the supply chains which bring drugs into Edinburgh and we worked closely with our colleagues in the Metropolitan Police to identify those involved (or similar).”

"The county lines model shows crime does not respect borders and we are committed to identifying and bringing offenders such as Kimpembe, Orguns and Nuur to justice, wherever in the country they are based. Intelligence is the lifeblood of investigations such as this. Communities should not have to tolerate the damage caused by drugs and I would urge anyone with information which can help us deal with those responsible to pass this on."

If anyone has any concerns regarding the abuse of controlled drugs, or anyone who may be involved in the supply of controlled drugs, they are urged to contact Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.