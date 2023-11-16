Edinburgh crime: Three protestors appear in court after attack on Stone of Destiny at Edinburgh Castle
Three people have appeared in court on petition in connection with an alleged attack on the Stone of Destiny at Edinburgh Castle.
Joe Madden, Catriona Roberts, both 21, and Jamie Priest, 25, appeared in private at the capital’s sheriff court on Thursday accused of a charge of malicious mischief. Madden, Roberts and Priest, all from Glasgow, also faced a second allegation of breach of the peace.
The three accused made no plea during the short court hearing in front of Sheriff Peter McCormack and all three were released on bail. The case was continued for further examination and the trio’s next court date is still to be confirmed.
The court appearance comes 24 hours after the glass casing holding the Stone of Destiny was damaged in an alleged incident at Edinburgh Castle at around 10.45am on Wednesday, November 15. The Stone of Destiny has been used for centuries in the coronations of monarchs and the inauguration of Scottish kings.
The Stone was officially returned to Scotland in November 1996 and put on display at Edinburgh Castle on St Andrew's Day that year. Edinburgh Castle attracted over 1.3million visitors last year and was listed as Scotland's second most-visited behind The National Museum of Scotland which pulled in 1.9million.