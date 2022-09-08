News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Two men and a woman charged in connection with ‘assault’ at Ingliston event

Three people have been charged in connection with an alleged assault on two Fringe-goers in Edinburgh.

By Gary Flockhart
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 8:00 am
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 8:21 am

Two men, aged 39 and 34, and a 38-year-old woman have been arrested and charged with the incident, which allegedly saw a woman and man attacked at around 12.15am on Sunday, August 21.

It is understood that the alleged incident took place during a Hot Dub Time Machine gig at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two men, aged 39 and 34 years, along with a 38-year-old woman, have been arrested and charged with the alleged assault of a woman and man in the Ingliston area of Edinburgh around 12.15am on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

Three people have been charged with an alleged assault on two others at an event in Edinburgh.

“They have been released on an Undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

