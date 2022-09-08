Edinburgh crime: Two men and a woman charged in connection with ‘assault’ at Ingliston event
Three people have been charged in connection with an alleged assault on two Fringe-goers in Edinburgh.
Two men, aged 39 and 34, and a 38-year-old woman have been arrested and charged with the incident, which allegedly saw a woman and man attacked at around 12.15am on Sunday, August 21.
It is understood that the alleged incident took place during a Hot Dub Time Machine gig at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two men, aged 39 and 34 years, along with a 38-year-old woman, have been arrested and charged with the alleged assault of a woman and man in the Ingliston area of Edinburgh around 12.15am on Sunday, August 21, 2022.
Most Popular
-
1
Edinburgh shoppers 'shocked' as roof of Corstorphine Lidl store collapses after thunderstorm
-
2
Bonnyrigg tornado: Midlothian mum shocked after she spotted tornado amid Met Office yellow weather warning
-
3
Edinburgh Tyre Extinguishers deflate 50 SUVs overnight in the Capital
-
4
Edinburgh crime: Balaclava gang surrounds woman's car and tries to steal bike in Stockbridge area
-
5
Edinburgh crime news: Police confirm that body found in Northumberland is that of 75-year-old Fettes teacher, Peter Coshan
“They have been released on an Undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”