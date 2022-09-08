Two men, aged 39 and 34, and a 38-year-old woman have been arrested and charged with the incident, which allegedly saw a woman and man attacked at around 12.15am on Sunday, August 21.

It is understood that the alleged incident took place during a Hot Dub Time Machine gig at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two men, aged 39 and 34 years, along with a 38-year-old woman, have been arrested and charged with the alleged assault of a woman and man in the Ingliston area of Edinburgh around 12.15am on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

