A man has been arrested and charged after two police officers were assaulted in Edinburgh city centre.

The incident took place around 12.25pm on Tuesday (February 21), as police responded to reports of a man acting “acting strangely” on Atholl Crescent.

The officers sustained minor injuries but did not require medical treatment.

A man has been arrested and charged after two police officers were attacked in Edinburgh city centre. Photo: Google Street View

A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident and will now appear in court.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were called around 12.25pm on Tuesday, 21 February, to a report of a man acting strangely on Atholl Crescent Edinburgh.

“Two officers attended and were assaulted. They sustained minor injuries but did not require medical treatment.

“A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.