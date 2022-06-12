Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

It happened on Friday evening near Bingham Park. Dominic Hinde, a media academic, posted on Twitter on Sunday: “FAO Edinburgh cycle folks – a female friend of mine was subject to a minor sexual assault on the Innocent Railway path by a masked teenager who followed her. Police know but if you or anyone else is approached or harassed by lone masked guy on bike please file a report.

"He was dressed all in black and seemed to be hanging around Bingham Park by the Braid Burn waiting for a woman on their own.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing into a report of a sexual assault on a woman in the area of Bingham Park in Edinburgh.

“The incident happened between 6pm and 6.30pm on Friday, June 10. Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 1594 of June 11.”

It comes just a few weeks after another woman was ambushed as she cycled to work along the path.

Cara McKinley was using the path at around 6am on Friday April 29, when she was set upon by three men who she said tried to rob her.

The Innocent Railway path is used by cyclists, joggers and dog walkers.

She said she realised something was wrong when she approached the tunnel and saw the men, who were all wearing tracksuits, waiting around the track. One of them was on a bike.Portobello/Craigmillar Green councillor Alys Mumford said incidents of this kind were a recurring problem on the path and she called for urgent action to improve safety.