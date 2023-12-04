Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman in Edinburgh has been ‘left shaken’ after she was threatened and pushed by a man in the Bruntsfield area.

The incident took place on Alvanley Terrace at around 5.20pm on Saturday, December 2. The man is said to have pushed the woman into a black coloured Hyundai ix35 near Bruntsfield Links before he was disturbed by a passerby. The man then fled in the direction of Bruntsfield Place, where he is believed to have got into a silver Peugeot and set off in the direction of Morningside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives are now appealing for information following the disturbance and urging anyone with dashcam footage or local CCTV to get in touch. The man is described as white, in his late 30s and of average build. He has dark brown hair which is long on the top and short at the back and sides and has a sleeve tattoo. At the time of the incident he was wearing a light grey hooded top, blue jeans and white trainers.

A woman has been ‘left shaken’ after being assaulted on Alvanley Terrace in Bruntsfield at around 5.20pm on Saturday, December 2

Detective Inspector Mhairi Cooper, from Edinburgh Division CID, said: "Although the woman wasn't physically injured, she has been left shaken by the incident. Whilst there is no risk to the wider public, we are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or observed the suspect in the surrounding areas before or after the incident mentioned, to please get in touch.