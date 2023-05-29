A woman is due to appear in court accused of threatening to kill a man at an Edinburgh bar - by using black magic.

Martha French is alleged to have issued the unusual threat to murder staff member Jamie Crothall by casting a deadly spell on him at a city centre venue in July 2020. French, 40, is claimed to have behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and acting aggressively at the trendy Tigerlily boutique hotel and bar at the capital’s George Street. French is also said to have refused to leave the premises when required to do so by bar staff before claiming she would kill the man.

Court papers state French, of Sheffield, South Yorkshire, uttered “threats to kill Jamie Crothall with black magic”. French was due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court to face the allegations earlier this month but failed to show up when the case called on May 5.

Martha French is alleged to have threatened a barman at Tigerlily in Edinburgh