A woman who fell asleep on an Edinburgh train woke up to a naked man sitting next to her. Detectives are investigating the shocking incident of public indecency which happened on a train between Polmont and Edinburgh Waverley station on Thursday, April 20, at around 7.21am.

According to British Transport Police (BTP), the woman fell asleep at around this time and awoke to find a man on the seat next to her naked. He later put on jogging bottoms and a t-shirt before leaving the train at Edinburgh Waverley, BTP said. The man is described by officers as white, medium to slim build, aged between 65 and 70-years-old. He had short grey hair and a stubbly beard, police said. His clothing included black joggers, a black t-shirt and black walking boots.