Woman wakes up to naked man sitting next to her on train to Edinburgh Waverley

By Ginny Sanderson
Published 24th Apr 2023, 15:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 15:48 BST

A woman who fell asleep on an Edinburgh train woke up to a naked man sitting next to her. Detectives are investigating the shocking incident of public indecency which happened on a train between Polmont and Edinburgh Waverley station on Thursday, April 20, at around 7.21am.

According to British Transport Police (BTP), the woman fell asleep at around this time and awoke to find a man on the seat next to her naked. He later put on jogging bottoms and a t-shirt before leaving the train at Edinburgh Waverley, BTP said. The man is described by officers as white, medium to slim build, aged between 65 and 70-years-old. He had short grey hair and a stubbly beard, police said. His clothing included black joggers, a black t-shirt and black walking boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016 – with reference 2300044058. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

British Transport Police is appealing for witnesses after the incident on an Edinburgh Waverley-bound train
