Edinburgh crime: Young woman 'seriously assaulted' on city bypass as police seek dashcam footage
Edinburgh police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a young woman was seriously assaulted on a flyover of the city bypass.
Officers said the attack took place in the Sighthill area of the Capital on Saturday, November 26, 2022.
Police received a report that a 23-year-old woman was assaulted on the Calder Road flyover of the City of Edinburgh bypass at around 8pm.
Detective Inspector Barry McDaid said: “Despite the late hour this area was busy with traffic and is well-lit. It is likely someone will have seen this incident or may have captured it on a dashcam.
“I urge people to contact us with any information they believe may assist our investigation by calling 101, quoting reference number 3265 of Saturday, 26 November 2022. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.”