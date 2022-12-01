Officers said the attack took place in the Sighthill area of the Capital on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

Police received a report that a 23-year-old woman was assaulted on the Calder Road flyover of the City of Edinburgh bypass at around 8pm.

Detective Inspector Barry McDaid said: “Despite the late hour this area was busy with traffic and is well-lit. It is likely someone will have seen this incident or may have captured it on a dashcam.

