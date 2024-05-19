Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Woman, 26, was rushed to hospital after she was attacked by two dogs in Leith property

Two dogs have been put down after an Edinburgh woman was left with serious injuries.

As previously reported in the Evening News, emergency services rushed to a property in Academy Street on Thursday morning after receiving reports of a dog attack.

Multiple police and paramedics were seen in the area, and the Leith street was taped off by police.

Two dogs have been put down after an Edinburgh woman was left with serious injuries. Photo: Google Street View

The 26-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.

Officers have now confirmed that the dogs were euthanised on Friday, May 17.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 9.15am on Thursday, 16 May, 2024 officers were called to reports of a person having been attacked by two dogs within a property at Academy Street, Leith.

“Emergency services attended and a 26-year-old woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by ambulance with serious injuries.