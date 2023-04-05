With the Easter Bank Holiday weekend finally here, most shops will have reduced opening hours. These are the confirmed opening hours for the major shopping centres in Edinburgh city centre.

Fort Kinnaird opening hours Easter Bank Holiday 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fort Kinnaird has warned shoppers to check specific retailers before setting off to avoid disappointment, but has confirmed its hours for this coming Bank Holiday weekend. On Good Friday, April 7, the hours will be 10am-9pm. Easter Saturday, April 8, will be 9am-7pm. For Easter Sunday, April 9, the hours will be 10am-6pm. And on Easter Monday, April 10, the hours will be 10am-9pm.

The St James Quarter in Edinburgh

Fort Kinnaird has a wide variety of shops and restaurants including M&S, H&M, Primark, Bread Meats Bread and newly opened Chaiiwala, as well as a seven-screen Odeon cinema. There are also more than 2,600 free parking spaces. For more details, visit its website.

St James Quarter opening hours Easter Bank Holiday 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For St James Quarter, the shopping centre’s opening hours over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend will be the same as usual. Friday and Saturday the centre will be open from 9am-8pm, while on Sunday hours will be 10am-6pm and Easter Monday will be 9am-8pm. However, a spokesperson said: “Restaurant and leisure hours may vary, please check individual locations' directory pages for specific hours”.

Omni Centre opening hours Easter Bank Holiday 2023

The Omni Centre at the top of Leith Walk will also be open its usual hours, 6am-1am Monday to Sunday.

Ocean Terminal opening hours Easter Bank holiday 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad