Edinburgh Easter Bank Holiday 2023 opening times for St James Quarter and Fort Kinnaird shopping centres
These are the opening hours for Edinburgh shopping centres this Easter Bank Holiday
With the Easter Bank Holiday weekend finally here, most shops will have reduced opening hours. These are the confirmed opening hours for the major shopping centres in Edinburgh city centre.
Fort Kinnaird opening hours Easter Bank Holiday 2023
Fort Kinnaird has warned shoppers to check specific retailers before setting off to avoid disappointment, but has confirmed its hours for this coming Bank Holiday weekend. On Good Friday, April 7, the hours will be 10am-9pm. Easter Saturday, April 8, will be 9am-7pm. For Easter Sunday, April 9, the hours will be 10am-6pm. And on Easter Monday, April 10, the hours will be 10am-9pm.
Fort Kinnaird has a wide variety of shops and restaurants including M&S, H&M, Primark, Bread Meats Bread and newly opened Chaiiwala, as well as a seven-screen Odeon cinema. There are also more than 2,600 free parking spaces. For more details, visit its website.
St James Quarter opening hours Easter Bank Holiday 2023
For St James Quarter, the shopping centre’s opening hours over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend will be the same as usual. Friday and Saturday the centre will be open from 9am-8pm, while on Sunday hours will be 10am-6pm and Easter Monday will be 9am-8pm. However, a spokesperson said: “Restaurant and leisure hours may vary, please check individual locations' directory pages for specific hours”.
Omni Centre opening hours Easter Bank Holiday 2023
The Omni Centre at the top of Leith Walk will also be open its usual hours, 6am-1am Monday to Sunday.
Ocean Terminal opening hours Easter Bank holiday 2023
Ocean Terminal in Leith will also stick to the same opening hours throughout the Easter Bank Holiday. Shops will be open Monday to Friday 10am-8pm, with restaurants, bars and the cinema open after. Saturday hours are 10am-7pm and Sunday 11am-6pm. However, some stores may vary, so shoppers are advised to contact shops individually to check.