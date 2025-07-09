Scotland's annual crime statistics have been released, with Edinburgh having ranked third for the highest levels of crime across the country.

The Recorded Crime in Scotland report states that there were 728 crimes recorded per 10,000 people in the Scottish capital in 2024-25.

This is an increase from last year's recorded crime statistics which recorded 668 crimes in Edinburgh over 2023-24.

Dundee has the second highest levels of crime with 783 crimes per 10,000 population and Glasgow takes the lead at the top with the highest recorded crime rate over the past year with 829 crimes per 10,000 population.

The total crimes committed in Scotland over the past year were 299,780 which is slightly higher than the previous 289,362 in 2023-24. Overall the Scottish Government has stated that the reports show that crime in Scotland has been on a downward trend since the 1990s.

Edinburgh has ranked third in the highest levels of crime across the country. | PA

The majority of crimes committed in Scotland over the past year were crimes of dishonesty which includes shoplifting, theft, fraud, and housebreaking. This made up 37 per cent.

The category where Edinburgh has its largest amount of crime through acts of dishonesty with the main contender being shoplifting.

Across Scotland there was little change in non-sexual crimes of violence as it decreased by <1%, from 71,473 to 71,170. Common assault makes up the majority of all non-sexual crimes of violence recorded in 2024-25.

However, sexual crimes increased across Scotland by 3%, from 14,484 to 14,892. These crimes are now at the second highest level seen since 1971, the first year for which comparable groups are available.

Crimes against society also increased by 3% from 61,650 to 63,398. Most of these crimes relate to crimes against public justice or drug possession.