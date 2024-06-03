Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh hospital worker ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work

An Edinburgh hospital support worker took a bank card belonging to a dementia patient and withdrew more than £5,000 from the woman’s bank account.

Senga Reid found the debit card and PIN number in a folder belonging to a 78-year-old woman while working in a utility room at the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh.

Reid, 52, failed to hand the card in and then used the details to withdraw a total of £5,854.55 from several bank machines across the capital over a four week period last year. The victim’s family eventually noticed the bank card was missing during a hospital visit and after informing management an investigation was launched.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told Reid - who was employed as a clinical support worker - did not know who the card belonged to or the medical condition of the patient when she took the card.

Reid pled guilty to taking the bank card and stealing the cash between November 22 and December 21, 2023 when she appeared at the capital court last month.

Clinical support workers assist healthcare professionals in the delivery of patient care and tasks include welcoming and preparing patients, explaining treatment and updating patient records.

Reid returned to the dock for sentencing today, Monday, June 3, where lawyer Nigel Bruce, defending, said his client was “ashamed” and “extremely remorseful” at what she had done. Mr Bruce said the folder containing the bank card and PIN number was “misplaced” by the patient and Reid had come across it while sorting through linen in a utility room at the hospital.

Senga Reid, 52, pictured outside Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

The solicitor added Reid, of Stockbridge, Edinburgh, was “not an inherently bad person” and the first offender would pay back the full sum using her credit card.

Sheriff John Cook said: “It is accepted you came upon the card but you nevertheless went on to take the funds from the account of a patient. It is accepted you did not know the particular vulnerabilities of the patient involved, nevertheless you were in a position of trust and that is aggravating.”

The sheriff said if Reid had known who the patient was then “a custodial sentence would have been merited” but decided to impose a community order and a compensation order instead.

Reid was told to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work and was placed on a supervision order for 18 months. A compensation order for the amount of £5,854.55 was also imposed which is to be paid within 28 days.

Previously, fiscal depute Bruce McCrossan told the court Reid had been employed as a clinical support worker at the Western General Hospital for around 12 years before she took the bank card. He said the victim was “78-years-old and was suffering from dementia” and had been admitted to hospital for treatment at the beginning of November last year.