An Edinburgh man has been charged with a string of offences following Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford.

George Fenning, 39, of Craigentinny Road, is alleged to have been in possession of a class B drug, possession of a pyrotechnic and throwing missiles. He has since been bailed.

It comes as two Manchester United fans were arrested in connection with tragedy chanting during the match.

Greater Manchester Police is also trying to identify another United supporter after footage widely shared on social media footage appeared to show him allegedly engaging in tragedy chanting.

GMP announced it had made eight arrests in total at the game, including three Liverpool fans for possession of Class A drugs, an away supporter on suspicion of possession of a pyrotechnic, and two United fans for a racially-aggravated public order offence and pitch encroachment respectively.

“The arrests made were the result of us taking a proactive, zero-tolerance approach to ensure that genuine supporters and spectators were able to enjoy the match safely,” said Chief Inspector Jamie Collins, silver commander for the match.

“GMP can confirm that a 21-year-old and a 59-year-old man were arrested in connection with tragedy chanting.

“Incidents of tragedy chanting will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly.

“We are also aware of footage circulating on social media of a Manchester United supporter engaging in tragedy chanting.

“No arrest has been made yet but GMP are working with both clubs to identify the individual in connection with this incident.

“We held a supporter group meeting with both sets of fans prior to the match and both groups agreed that tragedy chanting was totally unacceptable.

“GMP will clamp down on this and arrest those who engage in such behaviour, regardless of what team they support.