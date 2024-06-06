Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two men and a woman have been charged in connection with the incident

A second man has appeared in court accused of animal cruelty charges following an alleged incident where a dog died and a second animal was seriously injured.

Dean Mackay, 36, made no plea when he appeared from custody on petition at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday. Mackay faced two allegations of causing a protected animal unnecessary suffering and one charge of assault during the private hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is also charged with vandalism and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Armed police and dog handlers raced to the Premier Supermarket at the city’s Calder Park after reports of a gang chasing a man into the store and attacking his dogs.

The case against Mackay, from Edinburgh, was committed for further examination and he was remanded in custody. He is due to appear back in the dock within eight days.

Daniel Devlin, 37, appeared from custody at the capital court on Monday and made no plea to the same five charges.

Devlin, of no fixed abode, was also remanded in custody and is due to appear back at court within eight days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two court appearances follow an alleged incident where a dog died and a second animal was injured at a supermarket in Edinburgh at around 4.30pm on Friday, May 30.

Armed police and dog handlers raced to the Premier Supermarket at the city’s Calder Park after reports of a gang chasing a man into the store and attacking his dogs.

An Alsatian was pronounced dead at the scene and the second dog was rushed to a local vets with life-threatening injuries. Following the incident the store was locked down and police officers were seen guarding the back door of the premises.

A woman, aged 39, has also been charged with a breach of the peace allegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.30pm on Friday, 31 May, 2024, we were called to a report of a disturbance involving a group of men in the Calder Park area of Edinburgh.

“Officers attended and one dog was discovered dead at the scene. Another dog was found with serious injuries and taken to a vet for treatment.

“A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear before Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 3 June, 2024.