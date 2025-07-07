A woman was left ‘facing a lifetime of pain and loss’ after an Edinburgh man secretly gave her an abortion drug and caused her to miscarry.

Paramedic Stephen Doohan was married when he began a long distance relationship with the woman in 2021.

She later travelled to Edinburgh to tell him she was pregnant, after which he researched the topic of abortion and checked for information about the drug on a work system.

He then assaulted and sexually assaulted the woman in her sleep while administering the tablets at his home on two separate occasions in March 2023.

The woman later went to hospital and was told that she was having a miscarriage.

Despite Doohan’s efforts to get his victim to lie for him, including sending her gifts and money, she later told the Scottish Ambulance Service and an investigation was launched.

The High Court in Glasgow. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images | Getty Images

The 33-year-old pleaded guilty to sexual assault and depositing a drug into her vagina causing her to abort, and depositing with intent to cause her to abort when he appeared at the High Court in Glasgow in May.

At the same court on July 7, he was sentenced to 10 years and six months in jail. His name has also been added to the Sex Offenders Register.

A non-harassment order, banning Doohan from contacting or attempting to contact the victim, was also granted for an indefinite period.

Sentencing, judge Lord Colbeck said: "She took some diazepam and went into a deep sleep, and felt you initiating sexual contact. She felt you inserting something hard from under the mattress. She was suspicious of your actions.”

The judge added: "You put her through considerable pain over a number of days, and left her facing a lifetime of pain and loss."

Defending, Mark Stewart KC, said: "I express Mr Doohan's deep sorrow and regret for the actions he is now in the court charged with. His position is that he is filled with remorse for the harm he has caused, and the breach of trust his actions represented."

Fiona Kirkby, Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offences, said: "Stephen Doohan's calculated and heinous actions caused the loss of the victim's pregnancy, robbing her of plans she had for the future.

"He has now been held accountable for this fundamental breach of trust. While offences like this are thankfully rare, I hope this prosecution sends a clear message to all those who seek to inflict sexual harm towards women.

"Our thoughts remain with the victim, who must be commended for reporting her experience and seeking justice. We recognise that reporting sexual offending can be difficult but would urge anyone affected to come forward and seek support when they feel ready to do so."