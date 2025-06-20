Edinburgh fire crews rush to Muirhouse block of flats to tackle ‘well-developed’ blaze
At around 11pm on Thursday, June 19, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent six appliances to Gunnet Court in Muirhouse to attend a ‘well-developed fire’. The SFRS confirmed there were six casualties who required a ‘precautionary check-up’ but no one required hospital treatment.
Stay on track with all of Edinburgh’s biggest and latest stories with the Edinburgh Evening News daily newsletter.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 10.50pm on Thursday, 19 June to reports of a fire within a block of flats in Edinburgh.
"Operations Control mobilised six appliances to the city's Gunnet Court, where firefighters worked to extinguish a well-developed fire.
"Crews extinguished the fire and worked to make the area safe before leaving the scene.
"Six casualties received a precautionary check-up by Scottish Ambulance Service personnel but did not require to attend hospital.”
A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 11:01 on Thursday 19 June to attend an incident on Gunnet Court, Edinburgh. We dispatched four special operations response teams (SORT) and two paramedic response units (PRU).”