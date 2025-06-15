Edinburgh fire crews rushed to a block in flats in the early hours of Sunday morning after a blaze took hold in a communal stairwell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) mobilised several fire appliances and specialist equipment after reports of the fire at Hawk Hill Court in Restalrig Park. Six casualties were confirmed and two people were taken to hospital following the fire which happened shortly before 1am on Sunday, June 15.

Enquiries into the cause of the fire remain ongoing.

The incident happened at around 1am on Sunday, June 15 at Hawk Hill Court in Edinburgh | Slinkierbus268, Wikimedia commons/Google Maps

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We received a call at 12.55am on Sunday, June 15 to a report of a fire within the communal stairwell at a domestic premises at Hawk Hill Court in Edinburgh.

“Operations control mobilized four fire appliances, one high-reach appliance and other specialist resources where firefighters worked alongside the Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland. There was a total of six casualties, four males and two females. After extinguishing the fire and making the area safe firefighters left the scene at 3.30am.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson: “Around 1.10am on Sunday, June 15, we received a report of a fire at Hawkhill Court, Restalrig Court in Edinburgh. Several properties were evacuated as a precaution. Two people were taken to The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the cause of the fire.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.