Edinburgh man suffered diabetic seizure and ploughed into pensioner's car at 100mph

A Scottish amateur referee left two pensioners seriously injured after he smashed head on into their car while suffering from a diabetic seizure.

John Diver was travelling along an Edinburgh road after refereeing two amateur football matches when he lost consciousness and ploughed into a red Volvo driven by 86-year-old Mary Calder.

Diver, 35, was claimed to be driving at around 100mph when his Nissan Duke crossed over into the opposite carriageway and ploughed into Mrs Calder’s vehicle coming in the opposite direction.

Police, ambulance crews and the fire service raced to the scene where Mrs Calder and her husband Douglas had to be cut free from the wreckage at the city’s Seafield Road.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told Mrs Calder suffered multiple fractures to her wrist, ankle, knee and sternum and was forced to spend around three months in hospital.

The pensioner also had to use braces to support her legs while walking during her recovery and has been left with permanent scarring. Husband Douglas Calder, 85, was also seriously injured in the horror smash and suffered a puncture wound to his chest, six fractured ribs and a broken pelvis.

He was in hospital for around 14 weeks recovering from his life-threatening injuries and the court was told a doctor was “concerned he may not survive” in the first few days following the crash.

Diver, from Leith, Edinburgh, was also rushed to hospital for treatment to abdominal injuries and fractures to his hip and sternum and subsequently had to have part of his bowel removed. He was placed on a ventilator on his arrival and then spent six weeks recovering in hospital.

Diver pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to the couple by driving dangerously at Seafield Road, Edinburgh, on October 24, 2021 when he appeared at the capital’s sheriff court on Thursday.

Prosector Xander Van Der Scheer said the road’s speed limit is just 30mph and the traffic flow at the time was described as moderate. The fiscal depute said there were a number of witnesses to the smash with one stating Diver was speeding at 70-80mph while another said they believed it to be closer to 100mph.

The amateur referee was seen to overtake vehicles and had “crossed fully into the opposite carriageway” when he collided with the car driven by Mrs Calder at around 4.10pm.

Mr Van Der Scheer said the witnesses did not see any brake lights coming on before a number of them rushed to the injured trio’s aid following the incident.

Defence solicitor Ronnie Simpson said his client was a type one diabetic and had been refereeing two football matches that day and had fallen into “a hypoglycaemic state” during his drive home.

Mr Simpson said Diver was found “confused and disorientated and slumped over the steering wheel” when paramedics arrived at the crash scene and was “displaying all the symptoms” of hypoglycaemia.

The lawyer added Diver had “lost control and lost consciousness” while driving and he “expresses deep remorse and apologises to Mr and Mrs Calder”. The court was also told Diver had “voluntarily surrendered his driving licence” following the crash.

Sheriff Christopher Dickson imposed an interim driving ban on Diver and deferred sentence for social work reports and restriction of liberty order assessment until October.

Diver was the fourth official at the Scottish Amateur Cup Final played between Cupar Hearts and Steins Hill at Hampden Park in May 2023.