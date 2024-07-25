Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Edinburgh man has been released from custody despite pleading guilty to sending sexual messages and images of his genitals to a ‘14-year-old schoolgirl’.

Robert Agnew contacted a social media account who he believed belonged to the child before sending vile sexual comments and a picture of his penis on the WhatsApp messaging service.

Agnew was caught out after it emerged the person he was in contact with was a member of a paedophile hunter group who subsequently confronted him at his home in the Ratho area of the capital.

The online sting was live streamed on the group’s Facebook page and 37-year-old Agnew was arrested and charged after the police were called in to deal with the situation.

Agnew appeared at the city’s sheriff court following his arrest in March this year and was remanded in custody. He was back in the dock for sentencing on Tuesday after previously pleading guilty to a charge of indecent communication during a court hearing last month.

Robert Agnew contacted a social media account who he believed belonged to a 14-year-old girl. | 3rd party

Prosecutor Cheryl Porter told the court Agnew contacted a Facebook account in the name of 14-year-old Stacey Sugden from Manchester but was in fact operated by a member of the hunter group Fleetwood Enforcers UK.

Ms Porter said Agnew told the girl he was employed by Fedex as a warehouse worker and he had begun telling her she was “very pretty” and asked her to move the chat to WhatsApp.

The indecent communication continued over the following five days and Agnew sent messages including asking to meet up with the girl and making comments about her genitalia.

The court was told he also asked what kind of underwear she had on and had sent images of his erect penis asking “Do you like the photos?”. He also sent messages stating “come and join me in my bed”.

Members of the paedophile hunter group filmed the confrontation with Agnew when they attended his home at around 11pm on April 5 this year and the police were later contacted.

Solicitor Gillian Simpson, defending, said her client had not applied for bail following his arrest and although he admitted sending the messages he had no intention of meeting up with the girl.

Sheriff Charles Walls said Agnew had pleaded guilty to “a very serious matter” and though the contact was “wholly inappropriate” he had committed “a non-contact offence”.

The sheriff said: “Although meeting up with a 14-year-old girl was discussed ultimately it is suggested this was just fantasy and there was no real intention to carry through with this.”

Sheriff Walls released Agnew from custody and was placed him under the supervision of the social work department for three years as a direct alternative to custody.

Agnew was also sentenced to carry out 260 hours of unpaid work in the community and had his name added to the Sex Offenders Register for the next three years.