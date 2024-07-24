Edinburgh crime: Man appears in court charged with attempted murder of a police officer
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thomas Malone, 27, of Slateford Road, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today facing 19 charges including the attempted murder of a police officer following an incident in Stenhouse Road on Tuesday, July 9.
Malone was also charged with assault to severe injury and a string of driving offences including dangerous driving and driving without a licence.
On July 9, the accused is alleged to have stolen a Mercedes car from the Gorgie Road area before detaining the driver whilst holding a knife against their neck. He is further accused of driving at excessive speed which resulted in a 32-year-old male police officer being injured.
The officer was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious, but not life-threatening injuries and was later discharged. Following the incident, Detective Inspector David McAlinden, said: “This was a very serious incident and we are continuing to provide support to the officer and his family. I would like to thank members of the public for quickly coming to our colleague’s aid and for their assistance with our enquiries at the scene.”
The accused made no plea when he previously appeared in court on petition on Thursday, July 11.