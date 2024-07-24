Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Edinburgh man has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a policeman, abduction and theft of a car.

Thomas Malone, 27, of Slateford Road, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today facing 19 charges including the attempted murder of a police officer following an incident in Stenhouse Road on Tuesday, July 9.

Malone was also charged with assault to severe injury and a string of driving offences including dangerous driving and driving without a licence.

Malone was arrested in connection with an incident on Stenhouse Road in Edinburgh on July 9 | Google Maps

On July 9, the accused is alleged to have stolen a Mercedes car from the Gorgie Road area before detaining the driver whilst holding a knife against their neck. He is further accused of driving at excessive speed which resulted in a 32-year-old male police officer being injured.

The officer was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious, but not life-threatening injuries and was later discharged. Following the incident, Detective Inspector David McAlinden, said: “This was a very serious incident and we are continuing to provide support to the officer and his family. I would like to thank members of the public for quickly coming to our colleague’s aid and for their assistance with our enquiries at the scene.”