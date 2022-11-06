Police investigating the double murder of two people in Edinburgh have charged a second man. The 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with the deaths of two men in a flat in Greendykes Road, police said.

He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, November 7, where his name and the charge will be made public. It comes after 65-year-old Ian MacLeod, from Edinburgh, was charged with double murder in court earlier this week.

MacLeod and another man were arrested following the discovery of two men’s bodies on Tuesday (November 1). The identities of the men who were found dead – aged 66 and 37 – have not been made public.

Edinburgh news: Two men have been pronounced dead in a flat in Greendykes Road as emergency services called to the scene