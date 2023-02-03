Edinburgh news: Missing man and baby found safe after urgent appeal from police
A man and a young baby who were missing from Edinburgh have been found safe.
Jamie Gallagher, 37, and eight-month-old baby Elliot Marshall, have been traced by police, after an urgent appeal for their whereabouts.
The pair, who were believed to be together in the Edinburgh area, were reported missing on Thursday.
In a social media post, police thanked locals for their help, writing: "Both Jamie Gallagher and Elliot Marshall have been traced and their welfare established. Officers would like to thank the public for their assistance.”