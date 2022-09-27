Edinburgh police arrest Leith driver after finding knife and £4700 worth of Class A drugs in vehicle
An Edinburgh driver was arrested by police, after officers found a knife and a supply of drugs in his car.
By Anna Bryan
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 6:23 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 6:24 pm
Officers from Edinburgh's North East Police division stopped the male driver for a minor road traffic matter in Leith.
Read More
Read MoreChambers Street Edinburgh: Police deal with ongoing bomb scare in city centre ne...
He was made to undergo a roadside drugs wipe, which he failed. Police also recovered £4700 worth of Class A drugs, and a knife from the vehicle.
Most Popular
-
1
West Lothian crime: Cars parked in Livingston train station ripped apart by 'Corsa Cannibals' gang
-
2
Chambers Street Edinburgh: Police deal with ongoing bomb scare in city centre near National Museum of Scotland
-
3
Edinburgh Ice Rink: Murrayfield Ice Arena opening date revealed as much-loved ice-skating venue returns
The man was arrested and his vehicle was seized.
He has since appeared at court for various offences including drugs supply.