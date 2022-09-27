News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh police arrest Leith driver after finding knife and £4700 worth of Class A drugs in vehicle

An Edinburgh driver was arrested by police, after officers found a knife and a supply of drugs in his car.

By Anna Bryan
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 6:23 pm
Updated Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 6:24 pm

Officers from Edinburgh's North East Police division stopped the male driver for a minor road traffic matter in Leith.

He was made to undergo a roadside drugs wipe, which he failed. Police also recovered £4700 worth of Class A drugs, and a knife from the vehicle.

The man was arrested and his vehicle was seized.

He has since appeared at court for various offences including drugs supply.

Police in Leith arrested a driver who failed a drugs test. (Photo credit: Edinburgh North East Police)