Edinburgh police have arrested a 61-year-old male in connection with a crash involving a 63-year-old female pedestrian and a car.

The incident took place at around 4.10pm on Sunday April 14 on Muirhouse Parkway.

A woman was rushed to Edinburgh's Royal Infirmary for treatment after emergency services rushed to the scene.

Edinburgh police locked down Muirhouse Parkway in Granton on Sunday afternoon after a suspected hit and run. Photo: Google Street View

It comes after a video posted on social media appeared to show the shocking moment when the victim was hit by the car before being run over for a second time. The vehicle is then seen racing away.

The road was closed for several hours and diversions were in place. Police and forensics were spotted combing the area for evidence on Sunday evening.

It is understood that officers later found the vehicle involved in the incident on the outskirts of the city.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.10pm on Sunday, 14 April, 2024, we received a report of a crash involving a 63-year-old female pedestrian and a car on Muirhouse Parkway, Edinburgh. The woman was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.