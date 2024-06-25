Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men have been taken to hospital after they were seriously injured in an Edinburgh street.

Police were called to Great Junction Street at around 10.05pm on Monday. Two men, both aged 35, were taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Detectives have arrested two teenagers, aged 17 and 18, and a 54-year-old man in connection with the incident and drug offences.

Two men were seriously injured in Great Junction Street, Edinburgh. Photo: Google | Google Maps

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a report of two men seriously injured in the Great Junction Street area of Edinburgh.

"Emergency services attended and a 35-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. The second man, also 35, was traced a short time later at Bellevue Place and taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.”