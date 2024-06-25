Edinburgh police arrest three after two men seriously injured in Great Junction Street
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were called to Great Junction Street at around 10.05pm on Monday. Two men, both aged 35, were taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment.
Detectives have arrested two teenagers, aged 17 and 18, and a 54-year-old man in connection with the incident and drug offences.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a report of two men seriously injured in the Great Junction Street area of Edinburgh.
"Emergency services attended and a 35-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. The second man, also 35, was traced a short time later at Bellevue Place and taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.”
He added: “Enquiries are ongoing. Officers remain in the area and anyone with any information or concerns can approach these officers."