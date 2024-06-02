Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two people have now been arrested over the alleged incident

Police have arrested two people after a gang are alleged to have chased man into an Edinburgh store and stabbed his two dogs.

Armed police swarmed the area at the capital’s Calder Park following reports of the incident inside the Premier Supermarket at around 4.30pm on Friday.

An Alsatian was pronounced dead at the scene and a second dog was rushed to a local vets with life-threatening injuries.

Following the incident the store was locked and the shutters pulled down and police were seen guarding the back door of the premises.

An officer and vet from local practice Thistle Vets were then seen carrying the dead animal that was wrapped in an orange plastic covering to a waiting vehicle at around 5.45pm.

Police have now said a 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident that has left the local community in shock.

A woman, aged 39, has also been charged with a breach of the peace allegation and an investigation is currently ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.30pm on Friday, 31 May, 2024, we were called to a report of a disturbance involving a group of men in the Calder Park area of Edinburgh.

“Officers attended and one dog was discovered dead at the scene. Another dog was found with serious injuries and taken to a vet for treatment.

“A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear before Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 3 June, 2024.