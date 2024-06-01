Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The road was closed for hours after the crash

A man and woman have been taken to an Edinburgh hospital after a crash which closed the A1 for hours.

Emergency services were called to the Newcraighall junction at around 9am and the southbound carriageway was closed. Drivers in the area faced severe delays, with those travelling in Portobello and Musselburgh also affected.

A Police Scotland spokesman said a man and a woman were taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment. Their current condition is unknown.

He added: “The road has now re-opened and enquiries are ongoing.”