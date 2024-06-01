A1 at Edinburgh's Newcraighall junction reopens as crash sees man and woman taken to hospital
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man and woman have been taken to an Edinburgh hospital after a crash which closed the A1 for hours.
Emergency services were called to the Newcraighall junction at around 9am and the southbound carriageway was closed. Drivers in the area faced severe delays, with those travelling in Portobello and Musselburgh also affected.
A Police Scotland spokesman said a man and a woman were taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment. Their current condition is unknown.
He added: “The road has now re-opened and enquiries are ongoing.”
Traffic in the area is now moving but drivers may still face short delays.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.